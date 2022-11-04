MANSFIELD - A Mansfield teacher’s passion for aquaponics was acknowledged by a nationally-renown financial firm in tandem with students and staff at Mansfield High School on Friday. During an assembly, Laura Wommack was presented with the Voya Financial Unsung Heroes Award. Voya’s Unsung Heroes Award is a $5,000 grant.
Through its Unsung Heroes program, Voya awards monetary grants to educators across the country to support their innovative and creative teaching ideas. Now in its 26th year, the Voya program has awarded more than $6 million in awards to educators across the United States.
As the third-place winner, Wommack will receive the $5,000 award in addition to $2,000 she received as one of the 50 national finalists — bringing her total financial award to $7,000. This money will be used to help bring “Growing Science with Aquaponics” to life at Mansfield High School.
“Teachers like Laura truly are our country’s heroes,” Angela Harrell, Voya’s Chief Diversity and Corporate Impact Officer and president, Voya Foundation,” said. “They enrich the minds of our children through their dedication and creativity and instill values that will help them become our future leaders. Voya is once again proud to support our nation’s teachers.”
Wommack's innovative teaching idea, “Growing Science with Aquaponics,” focuses on expanding the school's limited number of aquaponic tanks in the classrooms. With funds from the Voya Unsung Heroes grant, more tanks can be purchased, expanding the capacity for additional experiments and observations, as well as enabling more students to explore which plants grow best grow under different conditions. Since all students in the school come through this classroom, the project will support the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning interests of everyone there.
“We are honored and grateful to have Laura in our district,” principal Lisa Guzman said. “I look forward to going to her class to watch her mastery of teaching and the inspiration she imparts to her students. Laura is a shining example of a high caliber educator who has a deep devotion to her practice.”
To learn more about this year’s winning projects, as well as those from previous years, visit Unsung Heroes (unsungheroes.com). Applications for the 2023 Voya Unsung Heroes awards are currently being accepted through the website until April 28, 2023.