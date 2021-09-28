MOSES LAKE - Earlier this month, iFIBER ONE News reported that a newly-organized group known as the Academic Women of Moses Lake would be holding a women’s right’s march near the civic center to advocate for a woman’s choice to follow through with abortion.
Now, another advocacy group plans to send the same message in the same fashion, but at a separately organized event on the same day. Indivisible Wenatchee says it too will publicly decry the anti-abortion laws that were passed in Texas this summer. Both rallies are two of likely hundreds, if not, thousands across the U.S. that will be held in solidarity for the sake of sending a potent message.
“This date is significant because the Supreme Court reconvenes on October 4th, and Americans everywhere need to stand up and defend a woman’s right to choose what happens to her own body and her Constitutional right to healthcare access,” stated march organizer, Jessica Strickland of Academic Women of Moses Lake.
“I organized this march for Eastern Washington because it is essential that women do not go backwards in our fight for equality. No one can say that women are equal in America - no one is trying to legislate men’s bodies, just women’s. And that is unacceptable! I am a mother, and my pregnancy was very difficult. However, I chose to become a mother because it is what I wanted to do; regardless, pregnancy has permanently left me partially disabled. Regardless of why a woman gets pregnant, it is her right to choose whether she carries that fetus to term or not. No one, especially the government, has any right to expect a woman to go through the physical, mental, and emotional trauma of pregnancy if she chooses not to,” Strickland added.
Wenatchee’ Women’s March will be held at Memorial Park in front of the Chelan County Courthouse at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2. Moses Lake’s Women’s March will commence at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.