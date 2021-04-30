WENATCHEE - The polarizing topic of racism was front and center during a Stand Against Racism march in Wenatchee on Thursday. A large group of picketers marched in solidarity chanting “black lives matter.”
The march was the fifth Stand Against Racism stroll in the Wenatchee Valley.
The rally spanned from the YWCA store on Wenatchee Avenue to Memorial Park in front of the Chelan County Courthouse. The event was put on by Wenatchee Valley College.
According to our news partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, Wenatchee Valley College Student Body President Lina Mercado says this year’s theme is ‘racism is a public health issue.’
“It’s not where we want it to be obviously. We want to improve and keep improving until it’s no longer an issue. That’s why we’re here today. We want to make that stand and that people in the Wenatchee Valley realize that is an issue even in a small town,” Mercado said.
Wenatchee City Council member Mark Kulaas partook in the rally.
“The community has come a long way since when I was in junior high and high school in terms of standing up against racism. We’re becoming a more diverse community and understanding that the differences in race, ethnicity, gender don’t separate us but are part of the stew of our community.”
According to KPQ, Kulas also praised the relationship between the community and law enforcement, particularly the school resource officer program as part of the positive steps to opening communication.
Mary Big Bull-Lewis, founder of Wenatchi Wear and a member of the Wenatchi Tribe, attended the event as well.
“I was honored to be asked to give a land acknowledgement. Speaking our languages, recognizing our ancestors is healing. I am grateful to be given space to amplify Indigenous voices,” Big Bull-Lewis wrote on her Facebook page.
“I continue to stand in solidarity with our relatives who have continued to face systemic racism, oppression and injustices. We have witnessed these tragic acts of racism for far too long & history keeps repeating itself. The continuous work of creating a system that treats all fairly does not only fall on the shoulders of BIPOC, it takes us all,” she added.
Shirts were created for the event that feature lyrics from singer-songwriter Ben Harper’s “How Many Miles Must We March” which was released in 1994 as a tribute to the late Rodney King who was beaten by Los Angeles police officers in 1991 prompting the L.A. riots of 1992. The song acknowledges the riots as an ‘uprising’ against systemic racism.