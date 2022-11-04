(The following article is a paid advertorial by Marla Roduner for Grant County Clerk and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or its staff)
Hello, I’m Marla Roduner and I am running for Grant County Clerk. I have been a Grant County resident for 48 years and graduated from Ephrata High School in 1992. After graduation, I took a break from my schooling and entered the workforce. My entire working career has been spent seeking out experiences in customer service. As I gained this experience, I realized that public service was my passion and decided to take courses that focused on customer service and technology at Big Bend Community College.
I worked in the Grant County Clerk’s Office from 2006 until 2018. From there I was hired at Samaritan Hospital as the Admitting Supervisor and for the last 3 years I have been employed at the City of Quincy as a secretary/receptionist where I enjoy serving the public in that capacity.
During my nearly 12 years at the Grant County Clerk’s Office, I held positions as Deputy Clerk II, I was promoted to Deputy Clerk III, I applied and was promoted to serve as Clerk Supervisor where I led nine Deputy Clerks and trained new staff. My years in the Clerk’s Office affords me the experience in understanding the legal system, knowledge of government operations, and every aspect of the Grant County Clerk’s Office. My passion for customer service and the Clerk’s Office is what has driven me to run for Grant County Clerk.
As your Grant County Clerk, I promise to work along staff to bring back transparency, honesty, professionalism, effective communications, and most of all leadership. I feel these attributes will contribute to a better culture within the office and relationships between the Clerk’s Office, other county departments, outside agencies, and you Grant County citizens who share the same values and rely on the Grant County Clerk to lead its staff in providing the utmost support to the Superior Court through professional public service.
What sets me apart from my opponent is that I will be a TRUE WORKING CLERK. One who realizes the importance of working alongside other staff within the office to ensure the daily operations of supporting Superior Court, serving other county offices, and the public are a priority. Lobbying for change and ensuring the clerk’s office is following the laws and procedures outlined in local, state, and statutes are part of the clerk’s responsibilities and are important to run the office according to the most current practices. However, my mission is to focus on daily operations using current practices and provide the utmost professional service. I will work diligently to find more efficient ways to accomplish this and save tax dollars for the constituents of Grant County by developing a budget that supports this mission.
If elected as your next Grant County Clerk there are 3 key issues that I intend to address once I am in the office:
- Improve customer service through training and selection of staff. It is especially important to me that the staff in the Clerk’s Office provides all citizens of Grant County with the utmost professional customer service.
- Provide more access to the Clerk’s Office by extending hours of operation. Currently the Grant County Clerk’s Office is closed during the noon hour and at 4:30 PM. We serve the public and must be available during times when the general public is away from their place of employment. To implement this change would not require additional staff as there is adequate staff currently in the Clerk’s Office.
- Improve the relationship between the Clerk’s Office and Superior Court. The Clerk’s Office is there to support the Superior Court and its staff. It is particularly important that the two offices work together so that they can provide the utmost professional service to the citizens of Grant County. I feel this can be accomplished by keeping an open mind, effective communication, transparency, and working closely with department heads.
So please remember me, Marla Roduner, on November 8th when you cast your vote for Grant County Clerk. The person with the heart, desire, and passion for working hard and being in your service. Thank you for your continued support and I would be honored to receive your vote.