MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a trailer fire Monday morning near Moses Lake.
Married couple James Nanto, 83, and Debra Nanto, 71, died of smoke inhalation, according to Coroner Craig Morrison. The incident has been ruled an accident.
Grant County Fire District 5 and Moses Lake firefighters responded about 3:45 a.m. Monday to the Cougar Campers RV Park in the Wheeler community. Crews arrived to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer fully-involved in flames.
James and Debra Nanto were found dead inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.