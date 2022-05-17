MATTAWA - Mattawa’s supply and demand for housing imbalance is being addressed by the state in the form of a $75,000 Department of Commerce grant.
$75,000 will pay for a housing action plan in the area that will promote greater housing diversity, affordability, and access to opportunity for residents of all income levels.
The Housing Action Plan will eventually be implemented to adopt actions to increase residential building capacity and address housing affordability.
Ritzville, Othello, Twisp, and Winthrop each received $25,000 for Housing Action Plans and Housing Action Plan Implementation from the Department of Commerce.