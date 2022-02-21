DESERT AIRE - A Mattawa man was injured in a DUI-related crash early Sunday morning on state Route 24 north of Sunnyside.
Oscar Adame Hernandez, 23, was driving a 1998 Honda Civic east on SR 24, at state Route 241, about 15 miles north of Sunnyside. He reportedly drove off the highway and the car came to rest in a ditch, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Adame was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for his injuries.
State troopers say the wreck totaled Adame Hernandez’s vehicle.
The state patrol says drugs/alcohol were a factor in the crash and Adame Hernandez was cited for DUI.