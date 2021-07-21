RICHLAND - The state recently decided to permanently revoke the counseling license of a 31-year-old Mattawa man accused of raping a mental health patient in Benton County.
In May 2021, Washington state’s Department of Health determined that it found a enough evidence to support the accusation that Arthur Warren de Victoria had performed lewd acts with an involuntarily-committed mental health patient in Benton County at the Lourdes Counseling Center’s psychiatric unit in July 2020.
On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News contacted the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office about de Victoria’s second-degree rape charge. The prosecutor’s support staff says de Victoria’s pre-trial is still pending indicating that he has not been convicted of the crime. However, the state says the evidence against de Victoria warranted disciplinary action against him.
According to the Department of Health, de Victoria asked the patient, a woman in her 20’s, to have intercourse with him and perform oral sex. The state reports that the patent allegedly performed oral sex on de Victoria until he ejaculated in her mouth. The state’s health department also alleges that de Victoria filmed the patient dancing in a “sexually suggestive” manner, exposing her breasts, buttocks, and performing oral sex on de Victoria. De Victoria is also accused of touching the patient’s breasts and buttocks.
According to the Tri-City Herald, told investigators that she complied with de Victoria’s requests in exchange for “good write ups.”