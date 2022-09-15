MATTAWA - On Thursday, the city of Mattawa will decide whether to annex 40 acres of land into the city at the request of a housing developer and others.
The parcel in question is currently a hayfield that is northwest of the city, bordering the Wahluke School District boundary on Portage Road. The lot is situated at the north end of the road.
CAD Homes is the company asking for annexation because its contingent upon the homes being supplied with proper utilities supplied by the city. CAD Homes already has housing developments in Moses Lake, George, Warden and Omak. Homes range from just over 1,000 square feet to a little 2,100 square feet. The layout of the homes ranges from one to two stories with 3 beds and 2 baths, 4 beds and 2 baths or 4 beds and 3 baths. It's estimated that all homes in the development would be priced at around or under $400,000, according to the Port of Mattawa.
A number of public letters of support were issued to the city of Mattawa ahead of Thursday's public forum about the annexation. Entities who expressed support included the Grant County Commission Board, Port of Mattawa, Wahluke School District, Grant County Economic Development Council and Evans Fruit Company.
The city of Mattawa's public hearing starts at 5 p.m. at city hall.