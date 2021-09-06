MATTAWA - Mattawa police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person injured.
The shooting occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Seventh Street, according to interim police Chief Mike Williams.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot at close range with a shotgun, Williams said. The man was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.
Police did recover evidence at the scene. As of Monday morning, no suspects are in custody and officers continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mattawa police at 509-762-1160.