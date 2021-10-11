MATTAWA - The Mattawa Police Department continues to investigate three separate shootings on Oct. 3, including one that left a man injured.
Police received three separate reports of shots fired on Oct. 3. As officers were processing one scene, they found a home had been damaged by gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing an older model, green pick-up truck leaving the area immediately after shots were fired, according to Mattawa Police.
The third report of shots fired came in the area of North Portage Avenue and Cooper Street. Officers arrived to find a man shot twice in the 300 block of North Portage. Witnesses reported seeing the same green pickup truck leaving the scene.
Police say the pickup truck was likely involved in other incidents in Mattawa and police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mattawa police at 509-762-1160.