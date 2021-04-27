MOSES LAKE - The City of Mattawa is seeking an interlocal agreement with the city of Moses Lake to have police Capt. Mike Williams serve as interim Chief while Mattawa searches for a permanent replacement.
Mattawa officials reached out to Moses Lake police Chief Kevin Fuhr to see if the department could provide an interim chief. Joe Harris was fired as Mattawa’s chief earlier this month. Harris’ attorney previously said Harris plans to sue the city for alleged discrimination and retaliation.
If approved, Williams would serve a maximum of three months as interim police chief in Mattawa and would be compensated by the city of Mattawa.
Chief Fuhr has indicated the city has the capacity in its department to provide an interim chief in Mattawa and it would provide for a “great leadership opportunity for Captain Williams.”
The interlocal agreement is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s Moses Lake City Council meeting. The Mattawa City Council has already approved the agreement.