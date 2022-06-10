QUINCY — A Mattawa woman has died from injuries sustained in a May 10 collision on state Route 281 near Quincy.
Elsa Cisneros Gonzalez, 43, had been taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee following the wreck. The state patrol reported she died at the hospital this week.
Pedro Zavala Gomez, a 32-year-old Quincy man, was driving a 2001 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on SR 281 near Road 5 Northwest the morning of May 10. He reportedly drove off the road, overcorrected and reentered the highway where the truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet HHR heading north, according to the state patrol.
The pickup truck flipped onto its side, blocking the highway, while the other vehicle rolled into the ditch and caught fire.
Cisneros Gonzalez, the driver of the Chevrolet, and a 3-year-old passenger were out of the vehicle before it caught fire. The child was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center before being airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the Quincy hospital.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash.