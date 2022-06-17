SOAP LAKE - The McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Soap Lake was the recipient of two large grants recently.
Erica Gaertner of McKay says the health center was awarded a $500,000 Strategic Infrastructure Program grant from the county and a $125,000 Paul Lauzier Foundation grant. Both will be used to replace the emergency generator, upgrade the electrical system, and for the removal of the existing boilers that were installed in 1942 that are no longer in use. These improvements will provide a new automatic emergency standby power source and will bring the electrical systems up to code. The upgrades will allow McKay to begin its modernization and expansions projects on the current campus.
McKay Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center is located in Soap Lake and offers their residents a continuum of care including professional nursing care, rehabilitative therapy and support services. They serve 42 residents for both short and long-term needs. We consider it our delight and honor to care for our community members in this rural setting, where it is “Our Family Caring for Yours”.
For more information about McKay, please visit our website at www.mckayhealthcare.org or follow them on Facebook at McKay Healthcare and Rehab.