Longtime 5th Congressional District Representative, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, is making headlines this week after becoming the first female chair of the oldest committee in U.S. congress.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, McMorris Rodgers was named chairwoman of the U.S. Energy and Commerce Committee.
The U.S. Energy and Commerce Committee has been in existence since 1795.
McMorris Rodgers has implied that her appointment brings eastern Washington's issues, as they pertain to the committee, to the forefront. Today, the committee has responsibility for matters including telecommunications, consumer protection, food and drug safety, public health and research, environmental quality, energy policy, and interstate and foreign commerce among others.
“Like families who struggle to afford their gas, grocery, doctors, and electricity bills. Young people in danger of dying from a fentanyl poisoning. Parents telling Big Tech to stop manipulating and harming our kids. Parents who want accountability for the school closures that hurt our children’s mental health and well-being. The person with a disability like my son Cole who dreams of a life full of possibilities. Patients who are searching for a cure. The next generation of thinkers and doers who want to create new things to challenge our broken institutions and broken systems, McMorris said during her first Energy and Commerce meeting as chair.
“So many in America are in need of hope and healing, and all of us are eager to begin the people’s work. We will honor E&C’s rich history of plowing the hard ground to legislate, deliver results, and help make people’s lives better."
McMorris Rodgers' congressional district includes Lincoln County, which includes the towns of Almira, Wilbur and Odessa.