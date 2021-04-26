MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake School District Superintendent Josh Meek said a meeting with Cultural Committee representatives of the Colville Tribes has resulted in a stronger partnership with the Tribes.
Meek and school board member Shannon Hintz met with tribal representatives on Thursday in Colville.
“It is an honor to be an invited guest to partner and collaborate with the leadership of the Colville Confederated Tribes,” Meek said. “These lands where we live, work, and recreate are part of a rich history.”
The discussion with the tribe was initiated last fall to revisit the use of school names and imagery, including the Moses Lake High School Chiefs, Chief Moses Middle School Braves, and Frontier Middle School Warriors.
“While the issue that may have brought us to the table for discussion is related to the imagery presented through our schools, I leave (Thursday) knowing that a lot of important work was accomplished and doors were opened,” Meek added. “We have committed — and will continue — to honor and respect the history and tribal government. At the same time, we look forward to celebrating the thriving culture of the Colville Confederated Tribes and its people. Our schools can and will be valuable learning centers to teach and grown our students and community.”
The state Legislature recently passed a bill that bans the use of Native American names, symbols or images as school mascots, logos or team names. Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the bill into law.
There are provisions in the bill that would impact Moses Lake and other schools located within or with enrollment boundaries that include a portion of indigenous land. The schools could be exempt from the ban with approval from federally recognized tribes.
“Our community proudly embraces the deep and rich history and heritage of this hand, however, we are committed to appropriately and respectfully approaching this issue welcomed the opportunity to discuss more than school imagery,” Meek stated.
While no decision was made to address school names and imagery, the district and the Colville Tribes are moving forward with three initiatives:
- Supporting the Colville Confederated Tribes to attain a Land Acknowledgement for the city of Moses Lake
- Implementing additional learning standards, specifically embedding the local Sinkiuse-Columbia national tribal history into educational lessons
- Developing and expanding overall student and community understanding and respect of Indigenous peoples and their ancestral homelands