OLYMPIA — The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $660 million, the largest jackpot since the January 2021 when the prize topped $1 billion.
Tuesday night’s drawing yielded no top tier winners.
The next drawing is Friday night at 8 p.m. If won, it would be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
Tickets for Friday’s drawing are available until 7:45 p.m. Each play is $2 and players pick five numbers between one and 70 and one Mega Ball number between one and 25. Players can also use the Quick Pick option.