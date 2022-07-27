The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now over $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.
The new $1.02 billion jackpot will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize as nobody has matched the game's six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
The $1.02 billion price is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash prize, which is estimated at $602.5 million.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night.