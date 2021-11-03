MOSES LAKE - A celebration of life for the late Rachel Lakoduk is set for Saturday, November 6 at Moses Lake’s Grace Harvest Church.
The special service for Rachel will commence at 1 p.m., followed by a reception that will serve Rachel’s favorite foods: tacos, cookies, and anything with bacon on it.
A large crowd is expected, so the church is asking the community to volunteer.
The 28-year-old’s remains were found in a depression in the Hidden Lake area of Skagit County on Aug. 14. Rachel was reported missing when she didn’t come home from a solo hike in the Marblemount area in mid-October.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to the Skagit County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday to find out more about her cause of death. The coroner’s office says Rachel’s exact cause of death is undetermined, but foul play has been ruled out, indicating that Rachel succumbed to the harsh weather conditions after likely becoming lost.