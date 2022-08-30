SPOKANE - About nine days after Madison Alderman suffered a devastating blow to the head after falling from her horse, the family says she continues to recover physically, but her cognitive ability is falling short of where it was at prior to the accident.
On Aug. 20, Alderman was on horseback running flags at the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo when she fell from her horse. Alderman fell as she was exiting the arena. Due to a malfunctioning saddle strap, it caused her to fall from her horse resulting in her hitting a fence post head first, knocking her unconscious.
Alderman was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment and initially remained unconscious while on breathing and feeding tubes.
According to her GoFundMe page, Alderman is clearly communicating with family and is now recognizing faces. However, Alderman remains unaware of what happened to her and why she is in the situation she's in according to Katelyn Hansen, Madison's sister and the creator of Madison's GoFundMe which has nearly $30,000.
"Madison has had a rough couple of days regulating emotions while she is trying to figure out what is going on and why.This morning (Monday) seems to be a good one and I was able to talk on the phone with her a little bit. She seems more aware of what is going on but did mention that she did not remember what happened or why it happened which she said she is actually glad for. She is asking about her family and wanting to know how they are doing," Katelyn wrote. "She asked how anyone even knew something happened to her," Katelyn added.
Katelyn says Madison should be transferred to inpatient rehabilitation within the next few days.