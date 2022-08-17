PASCO - A woman who allegedly murdered her wife at her home in Mesa, kidnapping their two children shortly after, appeared in court to enter a plea to the charges against her on Tuesday.
49-year-old Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson is in jail on 2nd-degree murder charges and two counts of 2nd degree kidnapping charges.
The incident that was allegedly between Chervenell and her wife happened on Aug. 5 at a home in the 100 block of N 1st Avenue in Mesa. Deputies arrived to find the body of Kathleen Chervenell-Brinson under a pile of junk on the front porch.
Later, law enforcement found the children with Chiloe, who is their biological mother, in Umatilla County, Oregon in her car.
Chiloe already had a no-contact order filed against to prevent her from seeing Kathleen and the kids.
The children are now in child protective custody services.
A judge has set trial date for Chiloe for Oct. 12.