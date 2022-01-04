LEAVENWORTH - Apparently, there’s a good reason why Snoqualmie Pass was closed as long as it was earlier this week. It's partially due to the fact that the mountains have seen a record-breaking deluge of snow this year if you look back at the last 20 years, according to KOMO Meteorologist Kristin Clark.
Clark says Snoqualmie Pass has received 236 inches of snow, “the highest total at this point in the season in 20 years,” she said.
More snow is expected this week with Thursday being the banner day for accumulation this week; 30 inches are forecast to fall by the weekend, according to Clark.
The WSDOT indicated that 5-10 inches of snow is forecast to accrue on Stevens and Snoqualmie passes on Tuesday.