MOSES LAKE - An ultra-rare stretch of significant rainfall in Moses Lake over the last seven days propelled the city way past its 1955 precipitation record set for the entire month of July.
Prior to this July, meteorologists with the National Weather Service office out of Spokane say the most rain Moses Lake has ever received during the entirety of July was 1.09 inches 67 years ago.
Typically, Moses Lake only gets .26 inches during the month of July.
Thanks to unheard of back-to-back July rain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, Moses Lake is already at 1.55 inches for the month.
Meteorologist Greg Koch with the National Weather Service says the deluge over Moses Lake has been very localized so it hasn't had a significant impact on reducing drought across the region.
Koch says rain is not expected in the Moses Lake area within the next two weeks. In fact, Koch says temperatures and weather are expected to return to normal for this time of year by early next week and will remain that way over a lengthy stretch of time.
The National Weather Service says Moses Lake got more early July rain than any other area in eastern Washington.
The gully-washing rain storms seen as of late left large pools of standing water behind throughout the city.