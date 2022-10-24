Who's ready for another La Nina winter?
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow.
The data is based on the National Weather Service's three-month Seasonal Outlook for December, January and February.
Based on data from the National Weather Service, Wenatchee gets an average of 29 inches of snow during La Nina winters, which is 13% above normal winter precipitation. The Ritzville/Moses Lake area gets about 22 inches of snow during a La Nina winter weather pattern, which is also 13% above normal. In Okanogan County, Winthrop gets 77 inches during La Nina and that's 11% above a normal amount of winter precipitation.