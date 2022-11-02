QUINCY - A $240,000 donation from Microsoft will aid Grant PUD customers who need help keeping the lights illuminated and the heat on this winter.
The six-figure sum was an energy savings rebate Microsoft earned for facility upgrades at its Quincy data center campus. Instead of keeping the money for itself, the decision makers at Microsoft decided to allot the amount to the utility district so it could pass it on to those in need through Grant PUD's Pay-it-Forward program.
The Pay-it-Forward fund is managed by the Columbia Basin Foundation. Pay-it-Forward is a billing assistance program that supports not only Grant County PUD customers, but entire organizations as well. Pay-it-Forward has supplied donations to projects affiliated with Big Bend Community College’s Workforce Education Center, local schools’ food security and technology programs.