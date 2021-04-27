FILE - This Jan. 8, 2021 file photo shows the logo of Microsoft displayed outside the headquarters in Paris. Microsoft’s business beat Wall Street expectations for the first three months of 2021, thanks to ongoing demand for its software and cloud computing services during the pandemic. The company on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $14.8 billion, up 38% from the same period last year. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)