WENATCHEE - Firefighters appear to have a firm grasp on the somewhat dormant Swakane Fire that quickly ballooned to 200 acres Sunday afternoon.
Chelan County Sheriff’s Officials say the threat to homes has diminished and all evacuation alerts for the approximately 40 homes have fallen to a level 1.
As of late last night, the fire is 40% contained.
Officials with the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center aren’t expecting much growth, but they are expecting a lot of containment progress.
The 50 acres of growth seen in the overnight was at the northern end of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No structures burned in the blaze.