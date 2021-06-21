fire

Photo: Carly Betes

MOSES LAKE - Just after 4 p.m., Washington State Troopers say a crash off I-90 near the Hiawatha exit sparked a small brush fire on Monday.

Trooper John Bryant says a minivan rolled and caught fire at around 4:08 p.m. off the eastbound lanes of I-90.

First responders shutdown eastbound I-90 for about 15 minutes as crews went to work on the blaze.

Bryant says the injuries in the crash were minor.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames after a short period of time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.