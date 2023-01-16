QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.
At about 3:30 p.m., Washington State Troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
The minivan rolled, landing on its top on in the ditch just east of the intersection.
Only minor injuries were inflicted by the crash.
The people in the Tesla were an elderly couple from Oregon. Their vehicle, which is priced at $140,000 new, sustained significant front end damage on the driver's side.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
The Adams Road/SR 283 intersection is one of the most dangerous intersections in Grant County having been the site a numerous fatalities over the years.