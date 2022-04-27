EPHRATA - With the help of her friends, Jane Montaney of the Beezley Hills Flag Alliance is returning a missing flag to the family of a WWI veteran who supposed to be buried with it in the 1960’s.
On Monday, Jane reached out to iFIBER ONE News to inform us of the find. The flag was recently found by Randy’s Towing in a car that was destined for salvage. The flag was in a clear acrylic box that had the name 'Lansie Stanton Fields' inscribed on a small, metal plaque on the box.
The towing company contacted Jane who did her research and found that Lansie Staton Fields was a WWI Navy veteran who lived from July 29, 1890 and died October 24, 1965; he was buried in the Hitchcock Cemetery in Galveston Texas. According to the found records, Fields was Second Class Fireman with the Navy during World War 1.
Initially, Jane told iFIBER ONE News that the flag was going to hang with other American banners at the Aisle of Flags in the Ephrata Cemetery until someone related to the veteran could be located. Well, the fate of that flag quickly changed when an acquaintance of Jane’s, Joel Martin, tracked down a distant relative of the veteran.
After making contact with the relative, Jane says she mailed the flag via mail on Tuesday to Beverly St. Marie of La Marque, Texas. La Marque is just north of Galveston where Fields was buried.
Thrilled with Jane’s find, St. Marie says Fields was her uncle-in-law who was married to her aunt Mini, her mother’s sister. St. Marie apparently told Jane that she isn’t sure how the flag ended up in Washington state, but believes her cousin, who had moved to Gig Harbor, was in possession of it. St. Marie says the family fell out of contact with the cousin and no one knew what became of the flag.