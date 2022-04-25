EPHRATA - A group of Ephrata residents are going on a mission to give a veteran the flag that was likely meant for him during his military burial in the 1960’s.
Jane Montaney of the Beezley Hills Flag Alliance (BHCFA) in Ephrata says she and her group were contacted by Randy’s Auto Parts & Towing some time ago about a casket flag found in the trunk of a car when it was turned in for salvage. Jane says the flag was properly folded and was in a clear acrylic flag box with a metal plaque attached. The plaque had a name engraved on it: “Lansie Staton Fields.”
Initially, Randy’s Towing tried to find the person associated with the name, but to no avail. BHCFA did its research on the web and found two records of a person with the name of Lancie Staton Fields at the Hitchcock Cemetery in Galveston, Texas. Fields was born July 29, 1890 and died October 24, 1965. According to the found records, Fields was Second Class Fireman with the Navy during World War 1.
Jane says she reached out to the media in hopes that someone could shed some light on this individual.
“I can’t see this flag just sitting on a shelf somewhere when it deserves to be honored; so, unless someone steps up as a family or friend that would like the flag, we will add it to our Aisle of Flags which we erect at the Ephrata Cemetery,” Jane told iFIBER ONE News.
Anyone with any information on this flag please contact Jane Montaney (509)760-1433.