UPDATE — Grant County detectives say cellphone data from a missing Moses Lake couple last recorded in a remote area in Lincoln County.
Lincoln County deputies were notified and checked the area for 54-year-old Charles Bergman and 53-year-old Theresa Bergman. Neither were found in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives continue to follow-up on leads and re-interview witnesses. Detectives say initial information that Charles was seen at his home Sunday afternoon was found not to be accurate. Detectives reviewed video footage and were not able to confirm him being at home.
The couple was last seen on Sunday after Charles had gone to the Spokane International Airport to pick up his wife. Detectives have confirmed Charles did pick up Theresa from the airport; the two haven’t been seen since.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.