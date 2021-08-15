MOSES LAKE - After nearly two years of wondering and waiting, family and friends of a missing Moses lake woman who disappeared into the western Washington wilderness can start to piece together the puzzle that might help explain why Rachel Lakoduk didn’t make it out of the woods alive in October of 2019.
Emily Sawyer of Moses Lake, the woman who has been leading the charge to find Rachel since she disappeared, announced the news that Rachel was found on social media on Sunday night.
Rachel’s remains were found in the Hidden Lake area which is about 14 miles east of Marblemount in Skagit County.
Sawyer says crews are working to transport Rachel's remains from the area where she was found and take them "home."
In mid-October of 2019, Rachel told her family she was going on a hike alone in the Marblemount area and was supposed to meet up with a friend, but never showed up to the rendezvous. Search and rescue parties found Rachel’s car in the fall of 2019, but there was no sign of Rachel.
Rachel Lakoduk was 28 years old at the time of her disappearance. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.