MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police say the case of a woman who went missing last week is a top priority and detectives are working to track down video to piece together where the woman went after leaving Papa’s Casino.
Yanira Cedillos was last seen Thursday night, celebrating her birthday at Papa’s. Police say she was seen leaving the business with her ex-boyfriend and she has not been heard from since.
Her family reported her missing the next morning.
Capt. Dave Sands said Tuesday detectives are working to obtain video to find out where Cedillos went after Papa’s. Every person contacted by detectives regarding the case have been cooperative, Sands said.
“This case is the priority for our investigations unit,” Sands said.
Anyone with information on Cedillos’ whereabouts is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.