ELLENSBURG - Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Spokane woman who was on her way home from Ellensburg last Thursday. Authorities say the Silver Alert is still active after it was issued at 6:15 a.m. on Friday.
At around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, Lynnell McFarland was said to be heading to Spokane to her residence. Lynnell’s daughter, Amanda, who also lives in Spokane, texted Lynnell an hour and 20 minutes later asking if her mother made it to Spokane. Amanda says she received a text saying “not yet, but I will swing by your apartment first.”
Lynnell’s daughter reported her mother missing at 8:32 p.m. on Thursday night when her mom failed to meet Amanda at her apartment and it was discovered that Lynnell did not return to her residence.
Lynnell’s family had expressed growing concern for Lynnell’s mental health and driving capabilities because she gets lost more often and takes medication that can cause impairment.
Lynnell’s phone was pinged on SR 97 near milepost 166 which is north of the turn she needed to take to get onto US 2 towards Spokane. Milepost 166 on SR 97 is in Chelan County on Blewett Pass just north of the Chelan/Kittitas County border.
As of 11/21, no one has contacted Lynnell and her whereabouts are unknown.
She is described as 5’3”, green eyes, short 1-inch grey hair, weighing about 140 pounds. Lynnell walks with a limp. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink/peach sweatshirt w/hoodie, and a black fleece jacket.
She was driving a 2000 black Mitsubishi Eclipse with a WA license plate number: AQE5575.