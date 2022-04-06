SPOKANE - A woman in her 60’s is recovering after she was stranded in the wilderness near Inchelium for a few days.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s rescue helicopter was summoned to respond to the tribal area where the woman was found.
Deputies say the woman was last seen on Saturday, walking away from her car at an Inchelium gas station.
The woman was reportedly located alive by search and rescue crews in a canyon bottom near the edge of a river.
She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Sheriff’s officials say the woman was dehydrated, weak, in pain and suffered from possible hypothermia.
Reasons as to why the woman wandered off and got lost have yet to be disclosed.