WENATCHEE - There will be more terrain to carve at night on Mission Ridge this ski season. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Wednesday the expansion of the night light system to accommodate the addition of new terrain for night skiing. 42 new light poles have been added in the Upper Basin of the resort to open several runs off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift. The Wenatchee Express will be open during night ski operations this season in addition to Chair 1, Chair 4, and several surface lifts.
“On a clear night, our guests will have one of the most amazing night views in the state,” said Mission Ridge Mountain Operations Director Brad Whiting when asked what makes this addition so unique. “From the summit, you will see the city lights of Ellensburg to Ephrata and many points further in all directions. This project will offer our night skiing guests more advanced terrain to ski and ridge on, as well as provide one of the longest vertical drops for night skiing in the world.”
The added night ski terrain will be a 78% increase of skiable area over the previous season. The new expansion is the second time the ski resort has expanded nighttime skiing with the most recent project completed in 2019, resulting in over triple what had been available over the span of several decades prior.
Skiers and snowboarders can now enjoy turns under the lights on 40 nights this coming season starting December 26th. The standard night schedule will run Wednesday through Saturday from 4 pm to 9 pm through the end of February. In total, 11 runs on over 70 acres of terrain will be lit. Night terrain will now be served by 3 chairlifts and 3 surface lifts.
Another noticeable addition to Mission Ridge this year will be a new conveyor surface lift, or “Magic Carpet,” at the Pika Peak beginners area at the base of the resort area.
“This new addition to our beginner area provides a significantly better learning environment for students of all ages, both skiers and snowboarders,” said Jodi Taggart, Mission Ridge Skier Service Director. Carpet lifts are easier to load than rope tow lifts and will have kids and adults alike even more excited to get on the snow this coming season. “The carpet will be a game changer for the ski school, particularly for our youngest skiers and riders who can struggle initially holding on to the rope tow,” said Ski School Director Mark Music. The current rope tow in the Pika Peak beginners area will remain in place and operate alongside the new carpet lift, increasing the uphill capacity in the Mission Ridge beginner area.
The expansion of the night lighting system and installation of the carpet tow are just two of the improvements being made for the coming 2022/23 winter season. Over half a million dollars have been reinvested into the resort this off-season in ongoing efforts to improve the overall guest experience at Mission Ridge. “We’re excited to continue moving the needle forward in our efforts to improve our guest’s experience here at Mission,” said GM Josh Jorgensen. “ We look forward to welcoming everyone back up to the mountain in just a couple of short months.”