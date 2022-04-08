WENATCHEE - This weekend will be the last chance for skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes at Mission Ridge for the season.
The Wenatchee-area ski resort, which was closed this week, will reopen on Saturday and Sunday before closing for the season.
The resort is holding its annual “Flamingo Days” for the last weekend, with a scavenger hunt across the mountain and visitors encouraged to dress in flamingo-themed or retro costumes.
Mission Ridge opened the 2021-2022 season on Nov. 26, the ninth time in 10 years the ski area was able to open on or before the Thanksgiving weekend. Operations were closed the following week due to unseasonably warm temperatures before reopening for the season.
Season passes for the 2022-2023 season are on sale at missionridge.com.