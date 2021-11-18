WENATCHEE - Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is expanding east. On Thursday, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced its purchase of Blacktail Mountain Ski Area located in Lakeside, Montana.
“We are really excited to get to know the Montana ski community and feel that Blacktail Mountain is a great fit for our culture,” said Larry Scrivanich, owner and president of Mission Ridge. “Blacktail Mountain is a treasure of the Flathead Valley and loved by local skiers and snowboarders as well as folks from outside of the area.”
Steve Spencer, Blacktail Mountain founder and president said, “I, along with my three partners, Tom Sands, Dennis Carver, and Jeff Sorg could not be more pleased about the sale of Blacktail Mountain to Larry and his team at Mission Ridge. They are proven ski area operators that are community minded and see a bright future for Blacktail Mountain."
“Steve Spencer and his team built this ski area from the ground up 23 years ago. They have run Blacktail Mountain with a focus on quality and a family atmosphere. We are really honored that Steve and his team trust us to operate Blacktail Mountain into the future and plan to make him proud,” said Josh Jorgensen, General Manager of Mission Ridge.
“We have enjoyed working with Steve and appreciate his vision and hard work to create the Blacktail Mountain Ski Area on the Flathead National Forest which has provided a great recreational opportunity for the community,” said Swan Lake District Ranger Chris Dowling. “We are enthusiastic about this new partnership with Mission Ridge to continue providing the public this use and unique experience.”
Transition of the ski area’s ownership is set to begin immediately and all Blacktail Mountain staff will be retained. All 2021/22 season passes and other pre-purchased products will be honored. New benefits for season passholders will be announced in the next few weeks.
Blacktail Mountain features a unique experience for skiers and riders, with their lodge and parking located at the top of the mountain. Offering over 1,000 acres of north facing slopes and 1,440 feet of vertical drop, Blacktail Mountain offers adventures for the whole family. Blacktail Mountain is located less than an hour’s drive from Kalispell, Montana and is the state’s youngest ski area. To learn more, please visit blacktailmountain.com.