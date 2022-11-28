In a report published by iFIBER ONE News affiliate, Dominick Bonny Reports, three teens have been trespassed from Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort after installing an image of a hate group on one of the customer computer terminals.
The image of Klu Klux Klan members was discovered after a group of teens had uploaded it as the background on the computer on Saturday Nov. 19, which marked the opening day of the 2022-2023 ski season at the ski resort.
Security footage captured the three boys, which were about 15 years old, according to Mission Ridge staff. Staff on the mountain were notified because the image was put on the computer about 30 minutes before closing, prompting calls, texts and social media posts.
“We were pretty appalled trying to figure out what happened here. Was it photoshopped?” Mission Ridge General Manager Josh Jorgensen told Bonny. “So Tony, our marketing director, drove up to the mountain because we found out about it after we were closed and gone.”
Jorgensen says Mission Ridge does not condone this kind of behavior.
“This situation has been brought to our attention and we find it deeply disturbing. This image in no way represents what Mission Ridge believes or our core values,” he wrote. “We are taking this matter very seriously and are investigating it to determine who is responsible for this despicable behavior.”
The following day, Bonny reports that staff had identified the perpetrators and notified the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Jorgensen criminal charges can be applied, but he is opting to trespass the teens from Mission Ridge instead.
“They won’t be welcome here for a period of time, probably a pretty significant period of time,” he said. “Like multiple years.”