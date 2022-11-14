WENATCHEE - The recent dousing of a snow in the mountains is allowing Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort to have its earliest opening in five years. The ski area will open on Saturday, Nov. 19. Staff with Mission Ridge say the early opening was, in part, due to a recent stretch of ideal weather, but it was also made possible by the resort’s snow-making machines.
The resort will kick off the season with Chair 1, The Wenatchee Express (Chair 2), Chair 4, and the Pika Peak rope tow scheduled for operation from 9 am to 4 pm on the 19th and 20th.
“We are off to a great start for what is going to be a very exciting season,” said Josh Jorgensen, Mission Ridge’s General Manager. “We’re rolling out a number of improvements and are most excited about the expansion of night skiing to the top of the mountain and a new magic carpet lift in our learning area. There will be new opportunities for both beginner and advanced skiers and snowboarders to enjoy.”
Mountain Operations Director Brad Whiting added that, “with the early season snowfall, our snowmaking team has capitalized on the cold weather opportunity. In a typical season, it may take up to three weeks of work to make snow from the top to the bottom of the mountain. Taking advantage of 21" of snow and cold weather, we completed snowmaking from the summit to the Base Area in just 9 days. Snowmaking is now expanding to Chair 4, our Terrain Parks, and high-traffic areas. We are primed and ready for an amazing opening day.”
Open terrain and ski runs will be limited for the opening weekend and additional chairlifts and terrain will open as conditions permit. All of the resort’s services will be open with early season menus at the Chair 5 Pub, Ka Wham Cafe, and Midway Lodge restaurants on offer.
Current forecasts for Saturday calls for mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the mid-teens, and light winds.
Lift ticket prices will be discounted to $89 for ages 25-69, $79 for ages 18-24, $69 for ages 13-17, $59 for ages 8-12, $9 for ages 7 & under, and $30 for ages 70+ for tickets purchased in advance and online to reflect the limited opening of chairlifts and terrain.
Other ski areas opening soon include Stevens Pass with an opening date set for Dec. 2. The Summit at Snoqualmie has not announced an opening date yet.