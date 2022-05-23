MOSES LAKE - Mitch Zornes, owner of the storied Chico's Pizza in Moses Lake has died.
Details are limited at this time, but a representative of Chico's Pizza confirmed on Monday night that Zornes recently passed away, but could not confirm as to when. Also, the cause of death has not been confirmed.
As for the business itself, the representative told iFIBER ONE News that it will continue to operate in the interim, but its immediate future remains unknown.
Formerly owned by Zornes' father and grandfather, Chico's has been operating in Moses Lake since the 1950's and has been a favorite amongst diners in the region.
Zornes was 60 years old.