MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake High School band wind ensemble has been selected to perform at the National Invitational of Band and Orchestra in New York City in 2023.
The event is at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall. Hundreds of bands across the country auditioned to perform, with Moses Lake being one of 20 bands selected.
“This is a big deal and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said band director Pablo Hernandez. “The fact that our students achieved such an incredible honor coming out of a pandemic year speaks to their dedication and resilience.”
The April 7, 2023 performance will require about $90,000 in costs for travel and expenses for the students. For more information and to donate, visit www.chiefband.org.