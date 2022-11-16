MOSES LAKE — Police recovered 31 spent shell casings at the scene of a shooting in Moses Lake that landed an 18-year-old man in jail.
Mario Mancilla was charged Tuesday with drive-by shooting.
Moses Lake police responded about 8:20 p.m. after shots were fired in the area of state Route 17 and Interstate 90. One vehicle was struck in the crossfire. No injuries were reported.
A witness told police she saw two vehicles attempting to get past her on South Pioneer Way. The woman said one of the vehicles ran a red light at East Hill Avenue where the city has a Reflex red light camera. The two vehicles later passed the woman when she heard gunshots near SR 17 and East Kittleson Road.
Investigators reviewed the camera video and observed a white Cadillac sedan, a silver Chevrolet Tahoe and a dark colored sedan go through the intersection. Police say the Cadillac is associated with Mancilla, a known gang member, according to court records.
The Cadillac was located at a home on West Meridian Avenue. Police say there was damage to the car consistent with a bullet strike. Mancilla was located inside the home and was taken into custody.
Police say they recovered a 9mm shell casing from the vehicle matching some of the casings at the scene of the shooting.
Investigators say Mancilla denied anyone in his vehicle had fired any shots. He reportedly admitted to driving on South Pioneer Way to get to I-90. Moses Lake police also learned Mancilla had been pulled over by a state trooper in the area of Baseline Road E for speeding minutes after the shooting was reported.