MOSES LAKE — A known juvenile gang member and convicted felon was arrested Thursday after reportedly posting a video of himself with a gun on social media.
The Moses Lake Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Thursday after investigators say the 17-year-old posted the video on Snapchat.
Detectives recognized the suspect, as well as his residence in Moses Lake, from the video.
Due to the suspect’s criminal history and gang affiliation, the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team was used during the search warrant at a home in the 700 block of A Street.
The 9mm pistol included in the video was recovered during the search.
The-17-year-old was booked into juvenile detention for unlawful possession of a firearm.
“This investigation is part of our detectives’ constant monitoring of social media as well as other electronic platforms and activity for evidence of criminal behavior in order to attempt to disrupt and deter criminal activity,” Moses Lake police stated.