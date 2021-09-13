MATTAWA - Mattawa interim police Chief Mike Williams is stepping down from the position and will return full-time as captain with the Moses Lake Police Department.
Williams told iFIBER ONE News he decided to end his time as interim chief due to a difference in opinion between him and the city in the direction of the police department. He added the process of hiring a permanent chief is taking longer than initially thought and it was in the “best interest” of both parties for him to return to Moses Lake full-time.
Williams last day with the Mattawa Police Department is Friday, as negotiated by city officials in Mattawa and Moses Lake.
Williams was appointed interim chief in April, replacing Joe Harris who was fired April 10. Williams was expected to serve just three months as interim chief but an agreement was reached to extend the contract through January of next year.
The Mattawa City Council is expected to discuss the chief position at its meeting on Thursday.