MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are hoping community members can help identify two suspects and a vehicle involved in a graffiti tagging.
A security camera on May 7 caught a white or silver Honda Civic pull into a parking lot near Holly Street. Two males then exit the car and are seen spray painting the side of the building.
“Many people have video systems on their homes or businesses, and this video is a great example of the help that the community can give to the MLPD,” Moses Lake police stated. “If we can identify the suspects and/or the vehicle, it gives us a chance to make an arrest and get some resolution to the victim.”
Police say there has been an increase in vandalism recently throughout the city, mostly in graffiti and much of it at businesses and city parks.
Moses Lake police as anyone with information to call 509-762-1160.