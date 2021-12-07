MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police are investigating an anonymous threat directed at the high school, a threat similar to others circulating on social media in other communities.
Police received information Monday night and immediately began investigating, speaking with school employees, parents and students. The threat, posted on Snapchat, included a threat a violence at the school district on Tuesday.
“This same threat was investigated at the Monroe School District in Western Washington last week and it is believed that it may have found its way to Moses Lake,” police stated. “The MLPD takes every threat of violence seriously, which is why we quickly began investigating the threat. We will also have a heavy presence at the high school throughout the day making sure that students, staff and parents are safe and protected.”
The school district on Monday sent a letter to high school parents and staff.
“At this time, we do not view this threat to be viable, however, investigations are continuing,” the district stated. “Should any threat be found credible, appropriate actions will take place from the school as well as law enforcement. Depending on each report/investigation, actions could include anything from a lockdown to school closure.”
There were also reports the school district and police were made aware of on Monday that a weapon may have been brought to campus on Friday.