MOSES LAKE — An investigation by the Moses Lake police street crimes unit has landed two people in jail on federal drug charges.
Rosallio Santellan-Hernandez and Roberto Tijerina were both indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane on a charge of possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, according to court records.
Moses Lake police served a federal search warrant on Aug. 25 at Tijerina’s home. Investigators say Tijerina admitted he had meth, fentanyl-laced pills and a firearm in his residence. He also allegedly admitted to selling narcotics.
Police reportedly found meth and pills in a bag behind a television. A pistol and more meth were also found in a wall in the home, according to Moses Lake police. A total of about 238 grams of meth was seized and 300 to 400 pills.
Tijerina was arrested back in 2018 on drug-trafficking charges. He also has a number of previous felony convictions including child rape, drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Santellan-Hernandez was also arrested on Aug. 25 in a separate investigation involving a controlled drug purchase using a confidential informant, according to police. Investigators say Santellan-Hernandez had agreed to sell meth to the informant. Santellan-Hernandez was taken into custody after arriving at a pre-arranged location.
A search warrant was served on the vehicle and police reportedly recovered about 476 grams of meth along with a pistol.
Both suspects are looking at a minimum of 10 years in federal prison if convicted.
ATF agents from Spokane also assisted in serving the search warrants.