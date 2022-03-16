MOSES LAKE - A Chief Moses Middle School student arrested this week was reportedly able to obtain a gun from his home by gaining access to a locked storage device.
The 13-year-old student was taken into custody Monday morning at the school after police say he brought a pistol and two magazines in his backpack. The student was pulled from class and the firearm was confiscated.
Police reported the student also had a list of potential targets. School administrators contacted the families of those included on the list.
The student was arrested for four counts of first-degree assault and possession of a firearm on school grounds.
Although police are no longer allowed to question juvenile suspects under a new state law that began Jan. 1, investigators were able to determine the gun belonged to the student’s parents and was locked up. Police did not say how the student gained access to the locked storage device.
The school district has counselors available this week for students and staff. Additional police presence was also added on Tuesday.